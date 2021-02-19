Left Menu

BJP takes swipe at Left over tribute to Deng Xiaoping

The BJP hit out at the Left front on Friday over the CPIMs tribute to former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping, accusing it of batting for China and asking the people of West Bengal and Kerala to reject its ideology.The Puducherry unit of the CPIM, the principal party in the Left front, paid a glowing tribute to Deng on his death anniversary on Friday.On Twitter, the Left party wrote 24 years ago, on February 19, 1997, Comrade.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 20:10 IST
BJP takes swipe at Left over tribute to Deng Xiaoping

The BJP hit out at the Left front on Friday over the CPI(M)'s tribute to former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping, accusing it of batting for China and asking the people of West Bengal and Kerala to reject its ideology.

The Puducherry unit of the CPI(M), the principal party in the Left front, paid a glowing tribute to Deng on his death anniversary on Friday.

On Twitter, the Left party wrote: ''24 years ago, on February 19, 1997, Comrade. Deng Xiaoping died. He was a revolutionary communist, leader of the People's Republic of China from 1978 to 1989. CPC led China socialism with Chinese characteristics, be guided with Marxism-Leninism, Mao Thought and his Theory.'' Taking aim at it, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said, ''Dear West Bengal and Kerala, Left Front's priorities are crystal clear - bat for China. Reject the outdated Communist ideology, Communist hypocrisy and Communist tyranny. They neither empathise with our soldiers nor our citizens.'' The Left front is in power in Kerala, where the BJP has been working hard to emerge as a potent political force. The CPI(M)-led alliance is eyeing to forge a third front in West Bengal by joining hands with the Congress, with the saffron party seen as the main challenger to the Trinamool Congress, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala Opposition leader Chennithala alleges corruption in deep sea trawling deal

Leader of Opposition LoP in Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala on Friday alleged corruption in a Rs 5000-crore deal the Kerala government is said to have signed to open up deep-sea fishing in the Kerala waters to EMCC International Pvt. Ltd...

Ready to become Kerala chief minister, if BJP comes to power: Metroman E Sreedharan

Former chief of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC E Sreedharan on Friday said he is ready to become the Chief Minister if Bharatiya Janata Party BJP comes to power in Kerala. If BJP comes to power in Kerala, I am ready to become the chief m...

EXCLUSIVE-White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers

The White House has been reaching out to social media companies including Facebook , Twitter and Alphabet Incs Google about clamping down on COVID misinformation and getting their help to stop it from going viral, a senior administration of...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Pfizer and BioNTech submitted new temperature data to the U.S. health regulator which could allow their vaccine to be stored in pharmacy freezers rather than in ultra-cold storage facilities.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Eikon users, see COVID-19 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021