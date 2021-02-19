BJP takes swipe at Left over tribute to Deng Xiaoping

The BJP hit out at the Left front on Friday over the CPI(M)'s tribute to former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping, accusing it of batting for China and asking the people of West Bengal and Kerala to reject its ideology.

The Puducherry unit of the CPI(M), the principal party in the Left front, paid a glowing tribute to Deng on his death anniversary on Friday.

On Twitter, the Left party wrote: ''24 years ago, on February 19, 1997, Comrade. Deng Xiaoping died. He was a revolutionary communist, leader of the People's Republic of China from 1978 to 1989. CPC led China socialism with Chinese characteristics, be guided with Marxism-Leninism, Mao Thought and his Theory.'' Taking aim at it, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said, ''Dear West Bengal and Kerala, Left Front's priorities are crystal clear - bat for China. Reject the outdated Communist ideology, Communist hypocrisy and Communist tyranny. They neither empathise with our soldiers nor our citizens.'' The Left front is in power in Kerala, where the BJP has been working hard to emerge as a potent political force. The CPI(M)-led alliance is eyeing to forge a third front in West Bengal by joining hands with the Congress, with the saffron party seen as the main challenger to the Trinamool Congress, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.