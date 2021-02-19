Left Menu

Anij Vij asks Sonia Gandhi to take action against Nana Patole for his remarks on actors

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday said that Congress president Sonia Gandhi should take action against Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole for demanding actors Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar to tweet on the recent fuel price hike.

Anij Vij asks Sonia Gandhi to take action against Nana Patole for his remarks on actors
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday said that Congress president Sonia Gandhi should take action against Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole for demanding actors Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar to tweet on the recent fuel price hike. "Congress president Sonia Gandhi should take action against Nana Patole for his demand of Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar. Also, she must apologise to these actors on behalf of the Maharashtra Congress chief," Vij said.

The minister remarked that Congress had failed to perform as a constructive opposition party and is now relying on cinema stars to attack the central government. "After failing as a constructive opposition party, Congress party is now resorting to taking the help of cine stars to attack the government. This shows how weak and hollow the party has now become," he added.

Speaking on the ongoing stalemate between the Centre and farmers, he said, "The Centre is not delaying in providing the solution to the stalemate. Prime Minister himself said that he is just a call away. Farmers leaders are themselves saying that they have time till October." Patole on Thursday said popular Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar should tweet on the current fuel price rise.

Patole, on Thursday, had said, "Former Prime Minister of India, Manmohan Singh as PM kept fuel prices low despite a surge in crude oil prices in the global market. Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar tweeted at that time demanding fuel be sold for Rs 5-10. The way, current Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is hiking fuel prices, why aren't they tweeting now?" Patole also said these actors are public figures and must be held accountable. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

