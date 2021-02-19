Punjab CM, cabinet colleagues thank people for Congress' victory in civic body polls

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday led the council of ministers in thanking the people of the state for the resounding verdict in favour of the Congress in the recently concluded civic body elections.

Expressing their gratitude to voters for ensuring a peaceful election, the chief minister and his ministerial colleagues passed a resolution at the cabinet meeting to reiterate their commitment to the service of the state and its people, an official statement said.

The CM also thanked the ministers for steering the party campaign in their respective districts and constituencies to deliver the spectacular win for the Punjab Congress under the leadership of Sunil Jakhar.

He made a special mention of the dedicated hard work of the Congress MLAs, district chiefs, other members and workers that made the unprecedented victory possible for the party.

The win, which endorsed the people's trust and confidence in the state government and its policies, had infused a new level of positivity in the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee and reflected the mood of the voters ahead of the Assembly elections, which are less than a year away, said the council of ministers.

In the recently-held Punjab civic body polls, the Congress won seven municipal corporations of Bathinda, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Abohar, Batala, Mohali and Pathankot and emerged as the largest party in the Moga MC. It had also bagged most of the 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats.

Meanwhile, the cabinet on Friday approved the creation of 22 posts of additional deputy commissioners (urban development) at all district headquarters in the state in place of regional deputy directors.

The move is aimed to bolster efficiency in the functioning of the urban local bodies, it said.

Consequently, the existing posts of ADC (Development) shall be re-designated as ADC (Rural Development), the statement said.

