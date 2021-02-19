Congress on slippery ground in Rajasthan: Poonia

Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-02-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 22:23 IST
BJP's Rajasthan unit president Satish Poonia on Friday said the Congress has lost ground in the state amid its internal rift.

He said the ruling party fears defeat in the upcoming byelections on four assembly seats and that is why the state government is focusing on developmental works in those constituencies going to polls.

“The Congress party is completely insecure and it is fearing defeat in the upcoming bypolls,” he said.

Poonia was addressing the meeting of state presidents of all frontal organisations at the party office here. He said the chief minister should reduce VAT on petrol and diesel to provide relief to people.

State general secretary Chandrasekhar and other leaders also addressed the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

