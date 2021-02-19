Left Menu

Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar offers jobs to kin of police personnel who died on COVID-19 duty

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday offered job letters to the family members of police personnel who died on COVID-19 duty.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-02-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 22:41 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Pune (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday offered job letters to the family members of police personnel who died on COVID-19 duty. Addressing an event at the Police Headquarters in Pune, Pawar said, "We took the decision to provide Rs 50 lakh to the families of police officials who died on COVID-19 duty. The police department has also decided to give a job to one of their family members. I was informed that the police department is short of staff. We have started the recruitment process."

"Since February 1, the number of new cases of COVID-19 has been more than the number of recoveries in Maharashtra. Now in some districts, a lockdown has been imposed for some hours as the cases have increased there. We have to be careful to prevent the spread of COVID-19." He pointed out that some officers have been seen using costly vehicles gifted by a businessman.

"Recently I saw some officers were using a vehicle worth Rs 35 Lakh. On enquiry, we got to know that it was given to them by some businessmen. You are an employee of the government, using a vehicle gifted by someone while on duty is not good. The issue has been discussed with the Chief Minister as well," added Pawar. The deputy CM further said, "Last week a goon (Gajanan Marne) was released from jail and a procession was organised from jail to his home. It sets the wrong message for youngsters. Police must make sure that such incidents do not happen. People with such behaviour should not be supported, the police must take note of it." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

