BJP always holds victim responsible for rape, alleges Rahul

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 22:44 IST
Citing a media report on a brutal assault on a woman in Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that the BJP always holds the victim responsible for rape and shows laxity in taking action against culprits.

Gandhi's attack on the BJP came over a media report in which a 24-year-old woman talks about a brutal assault on her in Bhopal by a man, which has left her grievously injured. She also alleged that the police was showing laxity in nabbing the perpetrator of the crime.

''Bhopal rape victim is miles away from justice even after one month because the BJP always holds the victim responsible for rape and shows laxity in taking action which benefits the culprits,'' the former Congress chief alleged in a tweet in Hindi.

''This is the truth of the government's 'Beti Bachao','' Gandhi said, taking a dig at the Centre's slogan 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'.

