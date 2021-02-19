BJP media secretary joins Apni Party in J-K

A BJP media secretary from Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi, Sunny Sharma, joined the Apni Party here on Friday.

In a statement to the press, Sharma said he has resigned from the BJP and joined the Apni Party in presence of its president Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari.

Bukhari welcomed Sharma and hoped that his joining will strengthen the party.

Apni Party vice-president Aijaz Ahmed Khan, general secretary Rafi Ahmed Mir, provincial president of Jammu Manjit Singh, vice-president of Youth Wing Raqeeq Ahmed Khan and other leaders were present on the occasion.

