Kremlin says it is alarmed by Ukrainian sanctions against its ally Medvedchuk

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-02-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 16:47 IST
Viktor Medvedchuk Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Kremlin said on Saturday it was very alarmed by Ukrainian sanctions against Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent opposition party leader in Ukraine with ties to the Kremlin.

Kyiv on Friday announced sanctions on Medvedchuk, and also said the state was taking over a pipeline that transports Russian oil products to Europe.

Medvedchuk is a Ukrainian citizen but has close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin and has said the Russian leader is godfather to his daughter.

