Kremlin says it is alarmed by Ukrainian sanctions against its ally Medvedchuk

Kremlin says it is alarmed by Ukrainian sanctions against its ally MedvedchukReuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-02-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 16:47 IST
The Kremlin said on Saturday it was very alarmed by Ukrainian sanctions against Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent opposition party leader in Ukraine with ties to the Kremlin.
Kyiv on Friday announced sanctions on Medvedchuk, and also said the state was taking over a pipeline that transports Russian oil products to Europe.
Medvedchuk is a Ukrainian citizen but has close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin and has said the Russian leader is godfather to his daughter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin
- Medvedchuk
- Ukrainian
- Europe
- Ukraine
- Kremlin
- Russian
- Viktor Medvedchuk
ALSO READ
INSIGHT-Countdown to 'catastrophe:' Inside Europe's fight for COVID shots
EU top diplomat hopes Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to be certified in Europe
European shares rise, Germany lags after industrial orders data
European shares rise in early trading, Germany lags broader rally
ANALYSIS-Europe in battle to overcome economic lag vs US, Asia