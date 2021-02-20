Kejriwal urges Centre to work on war footing for creating manufacturing hub

Kejriwal urges Centre to work on war footing for creating manufacturing hubPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 17:59 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday emphasised about working on a war footing to make the country a manufacturing hub in the world and claimed India can leave behind China in the sector, Delhi government sources said.
Speaking virtually in the sixth Governing Council meeting of Niti Aayog chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister also outlined that attention was not paid to the manufacturing sector in the country over the last 70 years.
Kejriwal suggested large-scale creation of manufacturing hubs across the country with facilities and tax benefits for production of cost-effective goods, they said.
He also supported favouring small and medium industries in the country. The youth in the country have new ideas and plenty of energy and they should be provided facilities and capital to start businesses, Kejriwal said at the meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Governing Council
- Arvind Kejriwal
- China
- Kejriwal
- Delhi
- Niti Aayog
- India
- Narendra Modi
ALSO READ
China says U.S. 'creating tensions' after warship sails near Taiwan
US will take on challenges posed by China directly: Biden
China reports fewest daily COVID-19 cases in over a month
Ivory Coast national held with heroin worth Rs 30 cr from Delhi
Taiwan says trade office with Guyana now off, blaming China