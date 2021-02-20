Left Menu

Kejriwal urges Centre to work on war footing for creating manufacturing hub

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 17:59 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday emphasised about working on a war footing to make the country a manufacturing hub in the world and claimed India can leave behind China in the sector, Delhi government sources said.

Speaking virtually in the sixth Governing Council meeting of Niti Aayog chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister also outlined that attention was not paid to the manufacturing sector in the country over the last 70 years.

Kejriwal suggested large-scale creation of manufacturing hubs across the country with facilities and tax benefits for production of cost-effective goods, they said.

He also supported favouring small and medium industries in the country. The youth in the country have new ideas and plenty of energy and they should be provided facilities and capital to start businesses, Kejriwal said at the meeting.

