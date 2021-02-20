COVID-19: Maha minister postpones son's wedding reception

COVID-19: Maha minister postpones son's wedding receptionPTI | Nagpur | Updated: 20-02-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 19:13 IST
Maharashtra minister Nitin Rautsaid he was postponing his son's wedding reception scheduledfor Sunday due to the recent surge in coronavirus cases inNagpur.
The wedding took place on February 19, a statementissued on Saturday by the minister's family said.
Some Vidarbha districts, along with Mumbai and Pune,are witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases over the past fewdays.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pune
- Maharashtra
- Vidarbha
- Nitin Rautsaid
- Mumbai
ALSO READ
Nana Patole appointed Maharashtra Congress president
Pune-based Source.One aims at Rs 5 Billion in FY20-21
Nana Patole appointed Maharashtra Congress chief, replaces Thorat
Pune Based Source.One aims at Rs. 5 Billion in FY20-21
Nana Patole appointed president of Maharashtra state committee of Congress, replacing Balasaheb Thorat.