PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 20-02-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 19:13 IST
COVID-19: Maha minister postpones son's wedding reception

Maharashtra minister Nitin Rautsaid he was postponing his son's wedding reception scheduledfor Sunday due to the recent surge in coronavirus cases inNagpur.

The wedding took place on February 19, a statementissued on Saturday by the minister's family said.

Some Vidarbha districts, along with Mumbai and Pune,are witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases over the past fewdays.

