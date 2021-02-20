Left Menu

Yadav accuses UP CM of speaking lies in assembly over procurement of crops on MSP

In disappointment, they are not hesitating from speaking false things and levelling false allegations, Sharma said, adding that nobody could challenge the government as far as development is concerned.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-02-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 19:30 IST
Yadav accuses UP CM of speaking lies in assembly over procurement of crops on MSP
File Photo Image Credit: IANS

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of telling lies to the state assembly on the procurement of farmers' crops at minimum support price in the state and demanded its details.

Yadav also objected to the chief minister's language for allegedly using the Hindi word "dalal", meaning middleman, on the floor of the house and went on to declare him an outsider.

Accusing the chief minister of speaking lies in the assembly, Yadav doubted if any farmer's paddy crop was procured on the minimum support price in Uttar Pradesh and sought details of the crops procured on the MSP.

"I want to know from him if farmers from any of the districts, including, Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Deoria, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Gonda and Faizabad, are getting the MSP. Which district has got it?" Yadav asked.

"We want to know how many farmers have got how much of the MSP,'' the former chief minister demanded to know.

"He (the CM) said middlemen are not able to digest farmers' well- being. Such deception! Such a lie! Can anyone speak such lies in the House?" asked Yadav.

Objecting to the alleged use of the word "dalal", Yadav declared Adityanath an outsider for Uttar Pradesh and said, "Can anyone imagine that the person whom the people of UP accepted as their chief minister is not of UP?" Yadav asked.

''He should thank the people of UP who accepted him but see his language,'' Yadav said.

''As far as the language of our chief minister is concerned, I would say he speaks less on development. If he speaks on development, it will be more beneficial for the state," said the SP chief.

During his press conference, Yadav also sought to give credit to his government for starting road building and sugar mills in the state. Reacting to Yadav's statements, UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma accused the former CM of making "baseless remarks" out of "disappointment" over being out of power.

"I think some people have still not forgotten the defeat (in elections) and are yet to realise that they are out of power. And so, they are making baseless remarks," said Sharma.

"Some people in the opposition are repeatedly challenging the constitutional post of the chief minister. This is not appropriate. Allegations should be levelled based on facts,'' he added.

''The opposition is sad and disappointed. In disappointment, they are not hesitating from speaking false things and levelling false allegations,'' Sharma said, adding that nobody could challenge the government as far as development is concerned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia reports world's first case of human infection with H5N8 bird flu

Russia has registered the first case of a strain of bird flu virus named AH5N8 being passed to humans from birds and has reported the matter to the World Health Organization WHO, Anna Popova, head of consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor...

SAD demands cut in fuel prices

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday urged the Union government to reduce fuel prices immediately, saying the hike may have devastating impact on the countrys economy that is still recovering from the coronavirus crisis.The SAD also asked th...

Alpine skiing-Liensberger ends Shiffrin's reign with slalom gold

Austrias Katharina Liensberger won the womens slalom gold at the Alpine skiing world championships on Saturday as Mikaela Shiffrins bid for a record fifth successive title ended with bronze.World Cup overall leader Petra Vlhova of Slovakia ...

Centre buys paddy worth Rs 1.23 lakh cr so far this season at MSP; 94 lakh farmers benefitted

The Centre has procured 651.07 lakh tonnes of paddy worth nearly Rs 1.23 lakh crore, so far in this kharif marketing season at minimum support price MSP amid farmers protest at Delhi-borders against three new farm laws.The kharif marketing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021