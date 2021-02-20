Left Menu

Guj civic polls: Shah to vote in Ahmedabad, Rupani in Rajkot

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-02-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 22:08 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shahwill be in Gujarat on Sunday to cast his vote in the municipalcorporation election in Ahmedabad, the BJP said.

Shah will cast his vote in Naranpura ward of AhmedabadMunicipal Corporation, theGujaratBJP said in a release onSaturday.

It said Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, currently undertreatment for coronavirus at Ahmedabad's UN Mehta HeartHospital, will cast his vote in a polling booth in Anil GyanMandir School in his hometown Rajkot.

Rupani had collapsed on stage while campaigning forthe civic polls last Sunday and was detected with COVID-19 thenext day.

Elections to six municipal corporations in Gujaratwill be held on Sunday, and results will be announced onFebruary 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

