Left Menu

AIMIM to kick off Bengal campaign with Owaisi's rally on Feb 25

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisiwill kick off his partys poll campaign in West Bengal onFebruary 25 with a rally in minority-dominated Metiabruz areaof the city.Owaisi, who after AIMIMs good show in the 2020 Biharassembly poll has announced that it will contest the Bengalelection, has been discussing a possible alliance with FurfuraSharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui, who had recently floated theIndian Secular Front ISF.This will be our party supremo AssaduddinOwaisis first rally in the state in this poll season. Owaisi iswell aware that Muslims here are mostly Bengali-speaking andwont support him.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-02-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 23:28 IST
AIMIM to kick off Bengal campaign with Owaisi's rally on Feb 25

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisiwill kick off his party's poll campaign in West Bengal onFebruary 25 with a rally in minority-dominated Metiabruz areaof the city.

Owaisi, who after AIMIM's good show in the 2020 Biharassembly poll has announced that it will contest the Bengalelection, has been discussing a possible alliance with FurfuraSharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui, who had recently floated theIndian Secular Front (ISF).

''This will be our party supremo AssaduddinOwaisi's first rally in the state in this poll season. He willkick off our party's poll campaign in the state,'' AIMIM statesecretary Zameerul Hasan said.

The Metiabruz seat in the city isminority-dominated and falls in Diamond Harbour Lok Sabhaconstituency which is represented by Abhishek Banerjee,the nephew of TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

AIMIM has already come up with posters and theslogan 'Awaz uthaneke waqt aa chuka hain (time has come toraise your voice)'.

Owaisi's proposed rally has evoked sharp reactionsfrom the ruling TMC.

''The AIMIM is nothing but a proxy of BJP. Owaisi iswell aware that Muslims here are mostly Bengali-speaking andwon't support him. In Bengal, Muslims stand firmly withMamata Banerjee,'' senior TMC leader Sougata Roy asserted.

Owaisi had visited West Bengal on January 3 to meetSiddiqui and had said the ruling TMC should introspect andfind out what worked in BJP's favour in the state during the2019 Lok Sabha election in which it won 18 of the 42 seats.

''TMC should analyse why its members were leaving,'' hehad said.

Prominent Muslim leaders in West Bengal have claimedthat the parties are apprehensive that political equations inthe polarised state are set to witness significant changes asthe sway of non-BJP parties over minorities appears to be setfor a stiff challenge with the entry of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen in the poll scene.

According to a senior leader of the Hyderabad-basedparty, Owaisi has seen in West Bengal a fertile ground for hisexpansion plans as Muslims constitute around 30 per cent ofthe state's population.

Of the 30 per cent at least 24 per cent are Bengali-speaking.

Election to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly islikely to be held in April-May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers

Mexico receives 200,000 doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Here's how Android 12 will bolster security, privacy for work devices

Airbus CEO urges trade war ceasefire, easing of COVID travel bans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GDA raises cost of houses under PMAY

The Ghaziabad Development Authority on Saturday enhanced the cost of new houses to be built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna in the district.The new houses under the PMAY will now cost Rs 6 lakh instead of Rs 4.5 lakh, GDA Vice-Chairman ...

AASU announces protest programme during PM's Feb 22 visit

All Assam Students Union AASU on Saturday announced that it will hold agitations duringPrime Minister Narendra Modis visit to the state on February22 to protest against his governments alleged failure toimplement Clause 6 of the Assam Accor...

Shivpal Yadav meets AIMIM chief Owaisi

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party president Shivpal Singh Yadav here on Saturday had a meeting AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Both leaders were in the district to attend the wedding of AIMIM state president Shaukat Alis daughter. Besides attendin...

TMC protests against petroleum products price hike

TMC on Saturday staged a protestmarch against the continuous hike in the prices of petroleumproducts across the country.Party supporters marched from Jadavpur to Hazracrossing to mark their opposition to the spiralling prices ofpetrol, dies...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021