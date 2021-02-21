Left Menu

Voters will establish Gujarat as BJP's stronghold, says Amit Shah on local body polls

After casting his vote at Naranpura Sub Zonal Office in Ahmedabad on Sunday during phase 1 of the state local body polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed confidence that the people of the state will establish Gujarat as the stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 21-02-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 11:39 IST
Voters will establish Gujarat as BJP's stronghold, says Amit Shah on local body polls
Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with his family members casts his vote at Naranpura Sub Zonal Office in Ahmedabad on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI

After casting his vote at Naranpura Sub Zonal Office in Ahmedabad on Sunday during phase 1 of the state local body polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed confidence that the people of the state will establish Gujarat as the stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Polling for municipal corporations in six major cities of Gujarat began on Sunday at 7 am.

"Local body elections have started in Gujarat today. Corporation, Municipal Corporation elections have started from today," Shah told reporters, adding that "I am confident that today the people of Gujarat will cast their votes in large numbers and the family and they will establish Gujarat as the stronghold of the BJP." The Union Home Minister cast his vote at Naranpura Sub Zonal Office in Ahmedabad, along with his family members.

The elections in the state are scheduled to be held in two phases -- on February 21 and February 28, the State Election Commission (SEC) said last month. The Polling is taking place for a total of 575 seats and 2,276 candidates. The timing of voting has been scheduled between 7 am and 6 pm amid the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to SEC, six municipalities scheduled to undergo polls today, while polling at 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats will be held on February 28. The six municipalities include Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar. The results for six municipal corporations will be declared on February 23, while results of 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats results are scheduled to be declared on March 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Big U.S. companies slash donations to politicians after Trump election challenge

EXCLUSIVE-White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers

Mexico receives 200,000 doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Here's how Android 12 will bolster security, privacy for work devices

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Barring judge from hearing case against Imran Khan undermines Judiciary: Pak Justice Isa

Pakistan Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa has called the apex courts order of barring him from hearing matters on Prime Minister Imran Khan as an attempt to undermine the judiciary. According to a report by The News International, Chief ...

Malaysia receives 1st batch of COVID-19 vaccines

Kuala Lumpur Malaysia, February 21 ANIXinhua Malaysia received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday, boosting its capability in the fight against the pandemic. Some 312,390 doses of the vaccine, jointly developed by US pharmaceuti...

MATCHDAY: Man City at Arsenal; Ibra, Lukaku in Milan derby

A look at whats happening in European soccer on Sunday ENGLAND Manchester City is on a 17-match winning run heading into the trip to Arsenal and has opened up a 10-point lead over Manchester United and Leicester at the top of the Premier Le...

Horticulture Department provides subsidies to farmers to boost fruit plantation in J-K's Poonch

The Horticulture department in the Poonch district provides fruit saplings at subsidized rates to farmers to boost fruit plantations under different schemes of the department in the state. Speaking to ANI, Abdul Hameed, Officer, Horticultur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021