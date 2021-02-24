Left Menu

Navjot Singh Sidhu slams Centre, terms farm laws 'black'

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday criticised the Centre over the farmers' protest and said that this is a practice of black laws.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 24-02-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 14:26 IST
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday criticised the Centre over the farmers' protest and said that this is a practice of black laws. "This is the practice of black laws sir. They talk about giving food in prison #FarmersProtest #FarmLaws," the Congress leader tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Earlier, on Monday Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the three new farm laws passed by the Central government are designed to destroy the agriculture business and hand it over to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "friends". Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

