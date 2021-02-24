Left Menu

PM Modi biggest rioter, worse fate than Donald Trump awaits him: Mamata

What has happened to Trump, he Modi will meet an even worse fate. Nothing can be gained from violence, she said.I will be the goalkeeper in the assembly polls and you BJP will not be able to score a single goal.

PTI | Sahaganj | Updated: 24-02-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 15:57 IST
PM Modi biggest rioter, worse fate than Donald Trump awaits him: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, branding him as the ''biggest rioter'', who will face an ''even worse fate'' than former US President Donald Trump.

Banerjee, speaking at a rally at Sahaganj in Hooghly district, also said Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are spreading lies and hatred throughout the country.

''Naredra Modi is the biggest 'dangabaaz' (rioter) in the country... What has happened to Trump, he (Modi) will meet an even worse fate. Nothing can be gained from violence,'' she said.

''I will be the goalkeeper in the assembly polls and you (BJP) will not be able to score a single goal. All shots will fly above the goal post,'' Banerjee added.

The chief minister also condemned the recent CBI interrogation of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife in connection with a coal pilferage scam, saying it was an ''insult to our women''.

Meanwhile, cricketer Manoj Tiwary and several Bengali actors joined the TMC at the rally in presence of Banerjee.

PTI SCH RBT RBT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

A consortium of renowned judges deliberate on Judicial Ethics at ILNU

New Delhi India, February 24 ANISRV Media A panel discussion on the topic of Judicial Ethics was organized by the Institute of Law, Nirma University as part of its International Teaching Month-2021. The institute hosted judges from India, t...

EU bets on data to prepare for climate change impacts

The European Commission on Wednesday said it would create an arsenal of data tools to anticipate and adapt to the increasing impacts of climate change. As European Union countries attempt to eliminate their net greenhouse gas emissions by 2...

Delhi HC allows home quarantine for UK returned family

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday allowed home quarantine of a UK returned family of four members, including two kids. Earlier they have been put in seven days of institutional quarantine at a hotel near the airport after travelling from th...

Maha: Former bureaucrat Bhujangrao Kulkarni dies

Former IAS officer Bhujangrao Kulkarni, who had served at various administrative positions in Maharashtra, died after a prolonged illness at his residence here on Wednesday, his family members said.He was 103.Kulkarni breathed his last at a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021