Left Menu

U.S. aims to return to U.N. rights body, shield Israel

U.S. President Joseph Biden's new administration said on Wednesday it would continue its international re-engagement by seeking election to the U.N. Human Rights Council where it will press to eliminate a "disproportionate focus" on ally Israel.

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 16:06 IST
U.S. aims to return to U.N. rights body, shield Israel

U.S. President Joseph Biden's new administration said on Wednesday it would continue its international re-engagement by seeking election to the U.N. Human Rights Council where it will press to eliminate a "disproportionate focus" on ally Israel. Under former President Donald Trump's more isolationist approach, Washington quit the council in 2018 but the Biden government has already returned as an observer.

"I'm pleased to announce the United States will seek election to the Human Rights Council for the 2022-24 term," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the council by video. "We humbly ask for the support of all U.N. member states in our bid to return to a seat in this body."

Elections for three-year membership on the 47-member council are due at the U.N. General Assembly in October. Britain, China and Russia are among members, as are the Philippines and Venezuela who are under formal scrutiny by the Council. "Those with the worst human rights records should not be members of this Council," Blinken added.

'CALL OUT ABUSES' The council, set up in 2006, has a stand-alone item on the Palestinian territories on its agenda every session - the only issue with such treatment - which both Democratic and Republican administrations have opposed.

It routinely adopts resolutions condemning alleged violations by Israel in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. "As the United States re-engages, we urge the Human Rights Council to look at how it conducts its business. That includes its disproportionate focus on Israel," Blinken said.

"We will continue to call out abuses in places like Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba, and Iran," he added. Blinken reiterated the U.S. call on Russia to release opposition figure Alexei Navalny as well as hundreds of others detained during protests.

He said Washington would denounce atrocities in Xinjiang, China's western region where activists and U.N. experts say 1 million Muslim Uighurs are held in camps. And he acknowledged rights issues at home, saying the United States would work to combat both systemic racism and economic injustice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goldman Sachs-backed ReNew Power to go public via $8-bln SPAC deal

Indias largest renewable energy firm ReNew Power on Wednesday agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm RMG Acquisition Corporation II, in a deal that values the merged entity at roughly 8 billion.The deal will be financed ...

Fisker to collaborate with Foxconn on EV project

Electric-car maker Fisker Inc said on Wednesday it will collaborate with Foxconn on an electric vehicle project and forecast that production would start in the fourth quarter of 2023.Fiskers shares were up nearly 18 in trading before the be...

'Insulting Indians favourite pastime' of Rahul Gandhi: Javadekar, calls opposition leader "superficial"

Amid a political slugfest over Rahul Gandhis north-south comment, Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday called the opposition leader superficial and said insulting Indians was Gandhis favourite pastime. Javadekar also said the Congr...

INSIGHT-In Brazil, an indigenous woman joins Bolsonaro in fight for mining

Irisnaide Silva is female, Brazilian and indigenous. And for once, in her view, she is being heard.For decades her family picked and panned the borderland near Venezuela, scouring the hills for diamonds and gold. They kept digging even afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021