Priyanka offers prayers at Ravidas temple in Varanasi

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-02-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 17:18 IST
Sant Ravidas taught people a true religion that is easy and has no politics or discrimination, said Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday after offering prayers at a temple dedicated to the seer in Varanasi. The Congress leader arrived at the Varanasi airport in the morning and was extended a warm welcome by party workers before she went to Seer Govardhan, the birthplace of the seer, to offer prayers on his birth anniversary. She also took part in a ''Satsang''.

This is the second time in the past two years when the Congress leader has visited the birthplace of Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidasji, a Congress release issued in Lucknow said. The Congress leader also took blessings of Sant Niranjan Das, the "mahant" of the temple. Speaking on the occasion, the Congress leader said Ravidas taught people a true religion. ''It is an easy religion as the true religion is always easy which has no politics or discrimination. The sector caste of a person is not seen, it is only humanity that is seen. When you imbibe such a religion, it brings compassion and truth to the heart." Priyanka said a true religion never divides people. ''The nature of such a religion is that it soothes the heart and brings compassion and people together as brothers and sisters,'' she said.

Thanking all those present on the occasion, she said they all have kept the true religion alive and there is no politics behind it. Sant Ravidasji Maharaj has taught that all should be served, get food and lodging and you all are doing that, serving those who have nothing, Priyanka said. Referring to the coronavirus crisis, she said it was her wish that Congress workers in the state should also serve people, especially when the lockdown started and people started moving out, walking towards their homes. When our people started community kitchens to serve such people, your people helped and I want to thank you all for it, the Congress release quoting Priyanka said. Priyanka said she hoped that the aspiration of Sant Ravidasji that people should be served and there should be harmony is maintained in politics. Congress workers in large numbers, including senior state party leaders, were present on the occasion.

