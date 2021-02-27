Left Menu

Congress again on brink of split: BJP

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-02-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 22:06 IST
Congress again on brink of split: BJP
The Congress needs no external force for its decimation as its leaders sitting at the helm are doing it ''with full efficacy and soon, the country will become free of this good-for-nothing party,'' the BJP leader said. Image Credit: ANI

Claiming that political experts have started sensing another division in the Congress, senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta on Saturday said it would start from Jammu and Kashmir this time around.

He was apparently referring to the gathering of senior Congress leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Raj Babbar and Anand Sharma, at a function here.

''Political mahapandits across the nation have started sensing another division in the Congress since the era of sycophancy towards the Nehru-Gandhi clan seems to be dying down. The latest developments in the Congress have indications of an intrinsic uprising, with voices of dissent resonating in the political circles, signalling another dent to this already tumbling political bloc,'' the former Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister said in a statement here.

Recalling similar instances in the late 1960s, when Morarji Desai left the Congress and later, N D Tiwari parted ways with the grand old party, the BJP leader said this time, it seems that Jammu and Kashmir will turn out to be the place of happening as far as further ''degrading of this party, which is presently bereft of principles and ideology'', is concerned.

He vociferously decried the ''leftover'' Congress leadership for misleading the people of the country on the rising fuel prices and the skyrocketing inflation. Blaming the Congress for its ''blunders'' in the last over 70 years that resulted in a slow growth rate and poverty, Gupta said since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over the reins of the country, there has been a drastic change as giving and taking bribes have become things of the past.

''The BJP government faced certain setbacks due to the misdoings of the Congress in the past,'' he said, adding, ''Now things have been sorted out and the current status, despite the losses incurred due to COVID-19 in 2020, is not bad at all,'' Gupta said people should not believe in the rumours spread by the Congress and it's ilk with regard to petty issues as the Modi government is doing enough to ensure that the country gets its desired place in the world with its economy, health, employment, infrastructure, education, defence and culture getting the much-required boost, fulfilling the aspirations of its people.

Without naming anyone, he said the presence of the ''senior Congress leadership'' in Jammu in itself is a terse message to the party's high-command that all is not well within.

The Congress needs no external force for its decimation as its leaders sitting at the helm are doing it ''with full efficacy and soon, the country will become free of this good-for-nothing party,'' the BJP leader said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand's Auckland starts second lockdown in month

Auckland, New Zealands biggest city, woke up on Sunday morning to a second lockdown in a month as health authorities try to rein in a coronavirus cluster of the more contagious UK variant. The seven-day lockdown, announced late Saturday by ...

Doctor appears in court video call while performing surgery

The Medical Board of California said it would investigate a plastic surgeon who appeared in a videoconference for his traffic violation trial while operating.The Sacramento Bee reports Dr. Scott Green appeared Thursday for his Sacramento Su...

UK’s Sunak to provide 5 bln stg of grants to pandemic hit businesses in budget

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce 5 billion pounds 7 billion of additional grants to help businesses hit hard by pandemic lockdowns in his budget statement next week, the government said on Saturday. Shops, bars, clubs, hot...

Brazil registers over 1,300 COVID-19 deaths for fifth straight day

Brazil registered 1,386 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and 61,602 additional cases, according to data released by the nations Health Ministry.The South American country has suffered an enduring second wave since November, and infection rates h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021