Left Menu

Congress collapsing across India due to dynasty politics, says Amit Shah

PTI | Karaikkal | Updated: 28-02-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 13:25 IST
Congress collapsing across India due to dynasty politics, says Amit Shah
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Lambasting the erstwhile Congress government in Puducherry, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday alleged V Narayansamy, who headed it, gave ''cut money'' to the ''Gandhi family'' from Rs 15,000 crore Central funds.

Addressing an election rally of BJP here, an enclave of the union territory, Shah claimed the Congress government, which collapsed earlier this month after losing majority, indulged in ''petty politics'' over Central schemes meant for Puducherry.

He charged the former chief minister with focussing more on serving the ''Gandhi family'' in Delhi and giving ''cut money''.

Hitting out at Narayanasamy for blaming the BJP for the fall of his government, Shah said many senior leaders were leaving the Congress ''because it is collapsing across the country due to dynasty politics.'' Shah also ridiculed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for saying there was no 'dedicated' fisheries ministry, and pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set it up two years ago.

He took a swipe at the Wayanad MP saying ''you were on vacation (then).'' PTI SA VS VS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Will Eren commit genocide or die? Know more in details!

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN Human Rights Office says 18 killed in Myanmar crackdown

Security forces in Myanmar opened fire and made mass arrests Sunday as they sought to break up protests against the militarys seizure of power, and a UN human rights official said it had credible information that 18 people were killed and 3...

Govt examining incentives required by toy industry: Official

The government wants Indian toys to achieve both quality and competitiveness and is exploring what kind of incentives are required by the toy industry, a top official said on Sunday. Guruprasad Mohapatra, Secretary, Department for Promotion...

Over 60% voter turnout recorded in Gujarat local bodies polls

Over 60 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the elections to Gujarats 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats that were held in a largely peaceful manner on Sunday, barring an incident of booth capturing and r...

392 drug peddlers held in Punjab in last 3 days, says DGP

Under a week-long drive against the drug menace in the state, Punjab Police have arrested 392 persons after registering 283 FIRs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances NDPS act. The week-long drive commenced on February 25, sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021