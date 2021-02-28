PM Modi pays tribute to Morarji Desai, says he worked tirelessly for India's development
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to former prime minister Morarji Desai on his birth anniversary, saying he was known for his impeccable integrity and unwavering commitment to democracy.Desai, who was the prime minister of the country from March 1977 to July 1979, was born on February 29, 1896.Remembering our former PM Shri Morarjibhai Desai.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 15:57 IST
''Remembering our former PM Shri Morarjibhai Desai. In his long years of public service, he worked tirelessly for India's development,'' Modi tweeted. ''He (Desai) was known for his impeccable integrity and unwavering commitment to democracy,'' the prime minister said.
