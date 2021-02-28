Hungarian PM Orban receives Chinese COVID-19 vaccine - Orban's Facebook page

Hungarian PM Orban receives Chinese COVID-19 vaccine - Orban's Facebook pageReuters | Budapest | Updated: 28-02-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 16:28 IST
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been vaccinated with a coronavirus vaccine developed by China's Sinopharm, Orban announced on his official Facebook page on Sunday.
"Vaccinated," Orban said, with photos of him receiving the shot and a doctor showing the vaccine's packaging box.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
