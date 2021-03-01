Trump hints at 2024 bid, repeats election lies

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday hinted at another run for the White House in 2024 while repeating his discredited claims that Democrats "stole" the 2020 election.

Trump made the remarks during a speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

