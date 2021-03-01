Left Menu

Trump hints at 2024 bid, repeats election lies

Reuters | New York | Updated: 01-03-2021 03:42 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 03:42 IST
Trump hints at 2024 bid, repeats election lies

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday hinted at another run for the White House in 2024 while repeating his discredited claims that Democrats "stole" the 2020 election.

Trump made the remarks during a speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish film offers intimate look at teen music sensation; NFL denies report on media rights deal with Disney and more

Health News Roundup: Russian scientists say Sputnik V performs well against COVID mutations; Australia receives AstraZeneca vials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Schitt's Creek' wins best TV comedy series at Golden Globes

Schitts Creek, the story of a once-wealthy family forced to relocate to a small town, was named best television comedy on Sunday at Hollywoods Golden Globe awards.The series starred Dan Levy and his father Eugene Levy, co-creators of the sh...

Rugby-England condemn online abuse of players after Genge receives death threats

England Rugby condemned the online abuse directed at its players after prop Ellis Genge said he received death threats following Saturdays Six Nations defeat by Wales. Genge said he was sent abuse on social media after footage surfaced of h...

Mexico's coronavirus czar in hospital with COVID-19, as death toll nears 186,000

Mexicos coronavirus czar has been hospitalized over the past five days for COVID-19 treatment but is recovering well, a health official said on Sunday, as the country marks the one-year anniversary of its first confirmed infections.Hugo Lop...

TV legend Norman Lear honored at Golden Globes

Television pioneer Norman Lear, creator of groundbreaking comedy shows such as All in the Family and One Day at a Time, accepted a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday.Lear, 98, was honored with the Carol Burne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021