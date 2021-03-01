Trump hints at 2024 bid, repeats election lies

Trump hints at 2024 bid, repeats election liesReuters | New York | Updated: 01-03-2021 03:42 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 03:42 IST
Former President Donald Trump on Sunday hinted at another run for the White House in 2024 while repeating his discredited claims that Democrats "stole" the 2020 election.
Trump made the remarks during a speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Daniel Wallis)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
