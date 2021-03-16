There has been a change since 2014 as even Mamata Didi is now reciting Chandi Path: CM Adityanath

There has been a change since 2014 as even chief minister Mamata Banerjee is now reciting Chandi Path, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a rally in West Bengal's Purulia on Tuesday. "There is a change. Before 2014, there was a generation in the country, which used to fear that their secularism will be at risk if they visit a temple. But now, I see Mamata Didi reciting Chandi Path at a temple," said Adityanath in Purulia, West Bengal.

Slamming the Trinamool Congress (TMC)'s "hooliganism and anarchy," he said, "The moment I met families of the deceased BJP party workers, I knew TMC's hooliganism and anarchy will last for just the next 45 days. After May 2, they will be ousted from power." Adityanath said West Bengal is the land of great seers and personalities and BJP has come to protect their legacies.

He was in Purulia today on his campaign trail for the BJP for upcoming Assembly polls. The Uttar Pradesh CM is one of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) star-campaigners for the forthcoming West Bengal Assembly polls.

West Bengal will witness an eight-phased Assembly polls beginning March 27. The tenure of the 16th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal will end on May 30 this year. A total of 7,34,07,832 voters will choose their representatives for the 17th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal. (ANI)

