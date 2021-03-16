Left Menu

There has been a change since 2014 as even Mamata Didi is now reciting Chandi Path: CM Adityanath

There has been a change since 2014 as even chief minister Mamata Banerjee is now reciting Chandi Path, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a rally in West Bengal's Purulia on Tuesday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 16-03-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 16:34 IST
There has been a change since 2014 as even Mamata Didi is now reciting Chandi Path: CM Adityanath
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (file pic/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI

There has been a change since 2014 as even chief minister Mamata Banerjee is now reciting Chandi Path, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a rally in West Bengal's Purulia on Tuesday. "There is a change. Before 2014, there was a generation in the country, which used to fear that their secularism will be at risk if they visit a temple. But now, I see Mamata Didi reciting Chandi Path at a temple," said Adityanath in Purulia, West Bengal.

Slamming the Trinamool Congress (TMC)'s "hooliganism and anarchy," he said, "The moment I met families of the deceased BJP party workers, I knew TMC's hooliganism and anarchy will last for just the next 45 days. After May 2, they will be ousted from power." Adityanath said West Bengal is the land of great seers and personalities and BJP has come to protect their legacies.

He was in Purulia today on his campaign trail for the BJP for upcoming Assembly polls. The Uttar Pradesh CM is one of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) star-campaigners for the forthcoming West Bengal Assembly polls.

West Bengal will witness an eight-phased Assembly polls beginning March 27. The tenure of the 16th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal will end on May 30 this year. A total of 7,34,07,832 voters will choose their representatives for the 17th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

President’s Virtual Reading Club to be hosted on 25 March

The fourth session of the Presidents Virtual Reading Club will be hosted on 25 March 2021 from 4.30 pm 6.30 pm.Since launching in 2019, the National Reading Coalition has supported the Read to Lead Campaign and President Cyril Ramaphosas c...

Keep mothers, newborns together, new health research says

In many countries, if COVID-19 infections are confirmed or suspected, newborn babies are being routinely separated from their mothers, putting them at higher risk of death and lifelong health complications, according to the agency. Newbor...

Lindiwe Sisulu commends residents of Duncan Village informal settlement

Human Settlement, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has commended residents of Duncan Village informal settlement in East London for agreeing to be relocated to a nearby temporary residential area to make way for the development ...

Work underway in projects worth Rs 1.91 lakh crore under Jal Jeevan Mission: Shekhawat in RS

Work is underway in projects worth Rs 1.91 lakh crore under the flagship Jal Jeevan Mission, which seeks to provide drinking water to every rural household in the country, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told Rajya Sabha on Tue...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021