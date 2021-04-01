Left Menu

"Supermajority" for pro-independence in Scottish parliament will led to new referendum - Salmond

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-04-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 13:28 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Scotland's former First Minister Alex Salmond said a "supermajority" in the Scottish parliamentary after next month's elections would make it hard for the United Kingdom's government to deny another independence referendum.

Salmond announced the creation of a new party, the Alba Party, that will stand in the May 6 Scottish parliamentary elections saying his aim was to maximize the number of pro-independence lawmakers in the election.

"A supermajority in the parliament, that is composed of not just one party the SNP, but other independence parties like Alba will change that power balance considerably because no Tory (Conservative) prime minister wants to be trying to face down an entire parliament or an entire people," Salmond told BBC radio.

