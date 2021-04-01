EC issues show cause notice to BJP leader Sarma for remarks against Mohilary

The Election Commission on Thursday issued a show cause notice to Assam minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma for allegedly making threatening remarks against opposition leader Hagrama Mohilary of the Bodoland People's Front. He has been asked to respond to the notice by 5 pm on April 2.

The Congress had approached the EC alleging that Sarma had threatened to send Mohilary to jail by misusing the NIA.

The Bodoland People's Front is an ally of the Congress in Assam.PTI NAB DV DV

