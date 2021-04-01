Left Menu

Kerala: JP Nadda asks voters to send away 'scamsters' LDF-UDF

Days before assembly elections on April 6, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national President JP Nadda on Thursday linked Left Democratic Front (LDF) with Gold Scam in Kerala and United Democratic Front (UDF) with Solar scam, and termed both alliances as "scamsters" who "believe in corruption and should be sent away."

ANI | Kollam (Kerala) | Updated: 01-04-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 15:40 IST
BJP president JP Nadda in Kerala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Days before assembly elections on April 6, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national President JP Nadda on Thursday linked Left Democratic Front (LDF) with Gold Scam in Kerala and United Democratic Front (UDF) with Solar scam, and termed both alliances as "scamsters" who "believe in corruption and should be sent away." "This land has been known for cashew processing, coir industries and economic activities. But I also must say that this land hasn't been able to generate employment because of the policy paralysis and governance of LDF-UDF for a long time," said Nadda while addressing a public meeting in Karunagapally.

BJP president said that UDF and LDF haven't taken any initiative for development of the area, and both have tried to hamper the cultural and traditional aspects of the land. "Congress means 'Mission in Corruption', 'Vision of Communalism' and 'Action of Destruction'... Both LDF and UDF have been causing the destruction of the cultural fabric of this land. They've tried to crush religious sentiments of the people of the region," he said.

The BJP leader also talked about the Sabarimala Temple issue and said, "It was this LDF government that lathi-charged on the devotees of Lord Ayyappa and tried to put cases on people who were fighting for religious sentiments of Lord Ayyappa and Sabarimala Temple. The UDF remained as a mute spectator and just did lip service." Nadda also said BJP has been able to increase its vote share from 5 per cent to 17 per cent in the state.

"This time, we're trying to take a big leap with your blessings,'" he said. JP Nadda also held a roadshow on Thursday in Kerala's Attingal ahead of assembly elections on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

