Left Menu

DMK chief Stalin hits back at Yogi Adityanath over comments on safety of women

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 01-04-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 16:12 IST
DMK chief Stalin hits back at Yogi Adityanath over comments on safety of women

DMK President M K Stalin on Thursday hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for accusing his party of failing to safeguard women during its regime, saying he had no moral right to say so.

The fact is that the highest number of atrocities and sexual assaults against women and girls were reported from Uttar Pradesh, as per the record bureau of Central government, he said, adding the chief minister of that state is accusing DMK on women's issues.

''What moral right Yogi (Adityanath) has to blame the DMK,'' Stalin asked at an election meeting at Koundampalayam in the city.

Why Yogi Adityanath, for that matter prime minister Narendra Modi who had also raised the issue of women's protection during DMK-Congress period, did not seek details of 'mysterious' death of former chief minister Jayalalithaa, who was also a woman, the DMK chief said.

Meanwhile, at a meeting in Mettupalayam near here to seek votes for the DMK candidates, Stalin urged the Prime Minister to go and see the status of the proposed AIIMS in Madurai, when he visits the city on April 2 for election campaign.

He reminded Modi that the AIIMS was announced in the 2015 budget and the foundation stone was laid in 2017 by the Prime Minister himself.

Since there was no progress in the construction, Stalin requested the prime minister to visit the area and see for himself the status of the proposed hospital.

''If you do not find the brick which was laid for foundation, officials may tell that it was taken by Udayanidhi (Stalin's son),'' he said.

(Udayanidhi was campaigning in and around Madurai with a brick with AIIMS written on it.) Stalin also took a dig at Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palanisami and asked whether he had courage to seek clarification on the issues being faced by Tamil Nadu and its population, while sharing the stage with Modi.

Is Palaniswami brave enough to oppose CAA and ask Modi to withdraw it, exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET and withdraw three farm laws affecting the lives of crores of farmers and benefiting a few corporate companies, he asked.

Similarly, the chief minister should also ask Modi to issue an order to the Tamil Nadu governor to release the seven convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case and why the Indian government abstained from voting on UNHRC resolution against Sri Lanka, Stalin said.

The DMK chief said the BJP's efforts to set foot in Tamil Nadu would not succeed.

''Modi's attempt to set foot in Tamil Nadu, the Dravidian soil, the soil where Periyar, Annadurai and Karunanidhi were born, by spreading communal hatred, will not not succeed,'' he added.

Highlighting the main points in the DMK manifesto, like Rs 100 subsidy for LPG cylinders, Stalin said the AIADMK government, the slave of the Centre, should be ousted for the welfare of the state and people.PTI NVM SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch parliament to hold no confidence vote on caretaker PM Rutte

Opposition parties in the Dutch parliament on Thursday tabled a no confidence motion in Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who is trying to form a new government after March 17 elections.The vote was to take place later in the day, after Rutte appe...

Four including two Central Water Commission officials killed in accident in K'taka

Four people, including two officials of the Central Water Commission, were killed and six others seriously injured in a head-on-collision between two sports utility vehicles on Thursday afternoon in Vijayanagara district, police said.The in...

Jana Small Finance Bank files IPO papers

Jana Small Finance Bank has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi to float an initial share-sale.The initial public offer IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 700 crore and an offer for sale of up to 92,53,6...

Ambani security scare: NIA searches hotel, club in Mumbai

The NIA conducted searches at a hotel and a club in south Mumbai on Thursday in connection with its probe into the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambanis residence and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021