UDF, LDF governments betrayed people of Kerala: Yogi Adityanath

ANI | Pathanamthitta (Kerala) | Updated: 01-04-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 19:23 IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath speaking at a rally in Kerala. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday accused the ruling LDF government and the Congress-led UDF governments in the past of "betraying the people of Kerala". "People of Kerala have supported UDF and LDF from time to time. But both alliances have only betrayed people. It is time to answer that betrayal via ballot and make NDA candidates victorious," Yogi Adityanath said addressing a rally here.

The BJP leader also alleged that activities of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) are becoming a threat to national security. "We should not forget that activities of PFI and SDPI activities are becoming a threat to national security. LDF's soft corner for such elements indicate a serious threat to the security of Kerala and the future of the youth," he said today.

He also accused the UDF and LDF governments of not "showing courage" to bring anti-love jihad law in Kerala for vote bank politics. "In 2009, Kerala High Court had told the state government to bring a law against love jihad in wake of rise in such cases. But UDF and LDF governments who do vote bank politics did not show courage to bring anti-love jihad law," the BJP leader said.

Yogi Adityanath is also holding a roadshow in Kazhakkoottam today. (ANI)

