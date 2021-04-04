'Was Baghel having dream of Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh?': Congress hits back at BJP

By Amit Kumar The Congress hit back at the BJP after its MP from Assam's Mangaldoi Dilip Saikia slammed Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for being busy in the poll campaign in Assam at a time when 22 security personnel lost their lives in the Naxal attack at Sukma-Bijapur in Chhattisgarh.

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Ashwani Kumar expressed his condolences over the incident of Naxal attack and said this is the time for the nation to curb rising violence by them. "It is unfortunate. BJP has a habit to twist everything. Was the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh having a dream that such an incident will take in his state? Today, he reached there. I think he has given efficient leadership to Chhattisgarh. In such a situation, it is not appropriate for the ruling party to accuse the Chief Minister of a state," Kumar told ANI.

Advertisement

Baghel has been campaigning for Congress in poll-bound states, especially in Assam. Congress had also appointed Baghel as party observer of Assam. The former minister said that Naxalism has been on the rise for the past several years in Sukma-Bijapur.

"It is indeed unfortunate and tragic that Naxalism has been on the rise for the past several years in this part of the country. I think this is time that the state administration should consider taking a decision to curb rising violence by Naxals," Kumar told ANI. "This is not the subject for partisan considerations but for the entire nation and also for democracy. It is time that the state unitedly fights the menace of Naxal terrorism," he added.

Slamming Baghel, Saikia had said: "At a time when many security personnel have lost their lives, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel is busy in the poll campaign in Assam. He is camping here with government staff and misusing government machinery. Election Commission should investigate this matter." At least 22 security personnel lost their lives in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur Naxal attack on Saturday.

"22 security personnel have lost their lives in the Naxal attack at Sukma-Bijapur in Chhattisgarh," said Bijapur Superintendent of Police Kamalochan Kashyap. Around 31 sustained injuries in the encounter in Bijapur on Saturday, Chhattisgarh Police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)