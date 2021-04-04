Pandharpur bypoll to be held as per schedule: Maha DyCM
Even as the Maharashtra government on Sunday announced a weekend lockdown and other restrictions to curb the surge in COVID-19 cases, the by-election to Pandharpur-Mangalvedha Assembly constituency will be held as per its schedule later this month, state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said.The bypoll, necessitated by NCP MLA Bharat Bhalkes death last year, is scheduled to be held on April 17, which is a Saturday.On Sunday evening, the state government said that lockdown will come into effect from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday.PTI | Pune | Updated: 04-04-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 19:45 IST
Even as the Maharashtra government on Sunday announced a weekend lockdown and other restrictions to curb the surge in COVID-19 cases, the by-election to Pandharpur-Mangalvedha Assembly constituency will be held as per its schedule later this month, state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said.
The bypoll, necessitated by NCP MLA Bharat Bhalke's death last year, is scheduled to be held on April 17, which is a Saturday.
On Sunday evening, the state government said that lockdown will come into effect from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday. Apart from that, strict restrictions will be in place from Monday 8 pm onwards.
Talking to reporters here, Pawar said after the state cabinet meeting, ''As COVID-19 cases are rising in Maharashtra, the state government has decided to impose strict restrictions. I know that people don't like curfew. But we have to take hard decisions to stop the spread of the virus.'' ''The elections conducted by the state government authorities can be deferred. But the Pandharpur by-election schedule was announced by the Election Commission earlier. So it will be held as per its schedule,'' he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
NCP leaders to meet Pawar in backdrop of Param Bir's letter
Mansukh Hiren case: Maharashtra ATS arrests 2 detained persons
Maharashtra BJP stages protest, seeks resignation of Anil Deshmukh
Maharashtra Home Minister Deshmukh should resign immediately: Amar Sable
Anil Deshmukh will not step down: NCP's Maharashtra chief