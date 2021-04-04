Left Menu

Mamata turned blind eye to coal scam, cattle smuggling: BJP

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-04-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 20:37 IST
Mamata turned blind eye to coal scam, cattle smuggling: BJP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hours after a purported audio tape surfaced on Sunday containing conversations of two persons allegedly involved in a coal smuggling racket, the BJP claimed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had been turning a blind eye to multi-crore scandals in the state.

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari told a press meet that a highly placed member in state's ruling party received Rs 900 crore from coal mafia and cattle smugglers.

Adhikari claimed that part of the proceedings was used for organising the election campaign of TMC.

Another TMC turncoat and BJP leader Dinesh Trivedi said that ''corruption has been institutionalised in Bengal, under the Mamata Banerjee regime''.

''The CM should not keep her eyes shut. She cannot act like Dhritarastra of Mahabharata,'' he said.

Reacting to Adhikari's allegations, TMC spokesman Kunal Ghosh said ''concocted stories'' are being circulated as the BJP is now desperate to raise fictitious issues, having sensed defeat in the ongoing electoral battle.

He said that the saffron party has resorted to ''character assassination'' as it cannot match the popularity of Mamata Banerjee and her social welfare projects.

''With less than 48 hours to go before the third phase of elections commences, the BJP, having lost its plot, is trying to malign the TMC for electoral gains,'' Ghosh said.

Echoing him, TMC leader and minister Subrata Mukherjee said the saffron camp has not been able to furnish any evidence to prove its allegations.

''The purported audio clip, released just before the third phase of elections, appears to be doctored. It is a ploy to damage the reputation of the state's ruling party,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

French COVID-19 intensive care patients edge up

Health News Roundup: Ukraine approves Chinese vaccine; Turkey records 44,756 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Ethiopia says Eritrean troops have started withdrawing from Tigray; Holy Land archbishop urges in Easter Sunday and more

Singapore joining Interpol-led crime task force to look into COVID-19-related scams

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson to set out travel plans after vaccine programme takes off

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out plans to reopen the economy and eventually relaunch international travel on Monday when he updates the coronavirus roadmap, aided by one of the fastest vaccine rollouts in the world.As much ...

Delta cancels over 100 flights, opens some middle seats

Delta Air Lines cancelled about 100 flights on Sunday due to staff shortages, and it opened up middle seats a month earlier than expected in order to carry more passengers.The airline says it had over 1 million passengers during the past fe...

Prayer vigil planned for stricken rapper DMX

A prayer vigil was planned for Monday outside the suburban New York hospital where rapper DMX remained on life support Sunday following a heart attack.The family of the rapper said in an email Sunday that the vigil will be held outside Whit...

India, UAE and Israel's trilateral trade could reach USD 110 billion by 2030: Top diplomats

Tapping into the mutual strengths of India, Israel and the UAE could propel the trilateral trade between the countries to a high of USD 110 billion by 2030, top diplomats and members of the business community have said.The comments were mad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021