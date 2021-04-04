Left Menu

SAD's planned protests theatrics to revive its fortunes: Punjab CM

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-04-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 20:53 IST
SAD's planned protests theatrics to revive its fortunes: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday attacked the Shiromani Akali Dal, terming its plan to hold statewide protests against his government as ''theatrics'', aimed at reviving it fortunes following the loss of face due over the farm laws issue.

The opposition party has decided to hold protests across the state on Monday over high power tariffs, taxes on fuel and the law and order situation.

Having lost its moral right to face people of the state due to their doublespeak on many vital issues, including the ongoing farmers' agitation, the SAD is now trying hard to get back into their good books ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, said Amarinder Singh in a statement. Dubbing the planned protests as ''theatrics by the Badals in their frustrated bid to revive the party's devastated fortunes'', the CM said these desperate tactics would not work as the Akalis have completely lost face in the wake of their fiasco over the farm laws, which exposed their “shameless double standards”. The chief minister termed the Akali claims of rising power tariffs, higher taxes on fuel and law and order situation as ridiculous, maintaining that it was their party that had plunged Punjab into such a mess during their 10-year rule, in collusion with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

From the state's law and order to its fiscal situation, the past four years of the Congress rule have witnessed a massive improvement across key parameters, in sharp contrast to the chaos and destruction that had prevailed under the Akalis, said the chief minister.

Far from the law and order collapse under the Badal rule, when gangsters and goons were freely roaming the streets of the state, Punjabis are now finally heaving a sigh of relief, he claimed. Despite the COVID crisis, things were looking up on the financial front, with zero pendency achieved by the state treasury for the first time in 15 years, he added.

Amarinder Singh said the false propaganda that the SAD is trying to spread through these political antics will not work with the people of Punjab, who had neither forgotten nor forgiven the Akalis-BJP rulers for the sufferings to which they were subjected for 10 years.

People here have seen through the double standards of these parties, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

French COVID-19 intensive care patients edge up

Health News Roundup: Ukraine approves Chinese vaccine; Turkey records 44,756 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Ethiopia says Eritrean troops have started withdrawing from Tigray; Holy Land archbishop urges in Easter Sunday and more

Singapore joining Interpol-led crime task force to look into COVID-19-related scams

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

9/11 Museum acquires prayer bench used by Rev. Mychal Judge

A prayer bench used by the Rev. Mychal Judge, a Fire Department chaplain killed in the collapse of the World Trade Center towers on September 11, 2001, was driven to the New York area on Sunday to join the collection of the September 11 Mem...

UK's Johnson to set out travel plans after vaccine programme takes off

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out plans to reopen the economy and eventually relaunch international travel on Monday when he updates the coronavirus roadmap, aided by one of the fastest vaccine rollouts in the world.As much ...

Delta cancels over 100 flights, opens some middle seats

Delta Air Lines cancelled about 100 flights on Sunday due to staff shortages, and it opened up middle seats a month earlier than expected in order to carry more passengers.The airline says it had over 1 million passengers during the past fe...

Prayer vigil planned for stricken rapper DMX

A prayer vigil was planned for Monday outside the suburban New York hospital where rapper DMX remained on life support Sunday following a heart attack.The family of the rapper said in an email Sunday that the vigil will be held outside Whit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021