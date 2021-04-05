J&K ex-Dy CM Muzaffar Hussain Baig, wife test positive for COVID-19

J&K ex-Dy CM Muzaffar Hussain Baig, wife test positive for COVID-19PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-04-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 19:23 IST
Former Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Muzaffar Hussain Baig and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19 and are under home-quarantine, an official spokesman said on Monday. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha spoke to Baig and his wife Safina Baig, who is also the District Development Council Chairperson of Baramulla, over the phone and enquired about their health and wellbeing.
''Lt Governor prayed for their speedy recovery, and healthy and long life,'' the spokesman said.
He said Baig and his wife are under home quarantine after being tested positive for COVID-19 and doctors are regularly monitoring their health.
Baig recently parted ways with the Peoples Democratic Party and joined the Peoples Conference, led by former minister Sajjad Ghani Lone.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
