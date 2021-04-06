'Administration always favours ruling party': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary after EVMs found in TMC leader's house

Slamming the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal after some Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were found at a TMC leader's residence, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary on Tuesday said the administration always conducts polls in support of the ruling party. Speaking to ANI, Chowdhary said: "We have seen reports today about EVMs were found at a TMC leader's residence. We have been repeatedly complaining to the EC that in the elections in Bengal, the administration conducts polls in favour of the ruling party."

"This is why 34 per cent of the voters could exercise their franchise in the last Panchayat elections and they were not even allowed to enroll. As a result, the ruling party won 20,000 seats," he said. Chowdhary remarked that the elections in West Bengal under the TMC now mean violence, spreading an environment of fear and blood.

He also expressed confidence that the Election Commission (EC) will take appropriate action against the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Some EVMs and VVPATs were found at the residence of a TMC leader Gautam Ghosh in Uluberia, before the third phase of the West Bengal assembly elections commenced on Tuesday.

Three assistant sector officers of the Uluberia constituency were suspended for violating the ECI guidelines by taking reserve EVMs to their relatives' house. Earlier in a statement, the ECI said Tapan Sarkar, sector officer of Sector 17 in AC 177 Uluberia Uttar at Howrah district, went with reserved EVM and slept at a relative's house. It was a reserved EVM that has been removed from the election process.

"This is a gross violation of EC's instructions for which he has been suspended and charges will be framed for major punishment. The said EVM and VVPAT have been taken out of the stock and shall not be used in the polls. Severe action will be taken against all involved," it said. These EVMs were later stored in a separate room in Observer's custody.

The third phase of the state Assembly elections commenced at 7 am, covering a total of 31 constituencies in three districts - South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly. (ANI)

