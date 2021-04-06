Mexico foreign minister to visit Russia, China to ensure vaccine supply

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday he planned to visit Moscow and China as part of his government's efforts to ensure that its supply agreements for vaccines against COVID-19 are honored.

Speaking at a regular government news conference alongside President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Ebrard said the dates for his visits were still to be confirmed, but that he planned to undertake them "very soon." (Writing by Dave Graham)

