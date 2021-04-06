Czech Communists vote to withdraw support for government - party sources

Czech Communists vote to withdraw support for government - party sourcesReuters | Prague | Updated: 06-04-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 19:16 IST
A majority of the Czech Communist Party's leadership has voted to withdraw support for the minority cabinet led by Prime Minister Andrej Babis, two senior party sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
The vote means that the government loses its parliamentary majority six months ahead of an election but does not mean its survival is immediately threatened.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andrej Babis