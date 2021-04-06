Quota for economically weak not properly implemented: Nath

The Congress in Madhya Pradesh has alleged the ten per cent quota granted to the people from the economically weaker sections under the general category was not being implemented properly in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, a charge denied by the saffron party.

In his letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state Congress president Kamal Nath stated that the previous Congress government in the state had also exempted fees and relaxed the age criteria (for jobs) for the eligible people under this category.

However, the economically weaker candidates and students of the unreserved category are not getting the benefits in the state now, he claimed.

On the other hand, state BJP Secretary Rajneesh Agrawal said, ''The previous Congress government led by Nath had delayed the implementation of Narendra Modi government's decision to provide reservation to the economically weak. The incumbent government in MP is following this reservation properly. Nath is misleading the people on this issue''.

