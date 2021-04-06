After Erdogan meet, EU's Michel says Turkey withdrawal from violence-on-women pact concerning

After Erdogan meet, EU's Michel says Turkey withdrawal from violence-on-women pact concerningReuters | Ankara | Updated: 06-04-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 20:02 IST
European Council President Charles Michel said in Ankara on Tuesday that Turkey's withdrawal from an international pact to curb violence against women raises serious concerns after what he called a "frank" discussion with President Tayyip Erdogan.
Michel, at a press conference alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who also met the Turkish leader, said it was positive that Ankara had de-escalated tensions with bloc member Cyprus over offshore rights and should be enhanced.
