After Erdogan meet, EU's Michel says Turkey withdrawal from violence-on-women pact concerning

European Council President Charles Michel said in Ankara on Tuesday that Turkey's withdrawal from an international pact to curb violence against women raises serious concerns after what he called a "frank" discussion with President Tayyip Erdogan.

Michel, at a press conference alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who also met the Turkish leader, said it was positive that Ankara had de-escalated tensions with bloc member Cyprus over offshore rights and should be enhanced.

