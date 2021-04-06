Left Menu

Democratic U.S. congressman Alcee Hastings of Florida dies at 84

Democratic U.S. Representative Alcee Hastings has died at the age of 84, his office said on Tuesday, further narrowing the party's majority in the lower chamber of Congress.

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 21:04 IST
Democratic U.S. congressman Alcee Hastings of Florida dies at 84

Democratic U.S. Representative Alcee Hastings has died at the age of 84, his office said on Tuesday, further narrowing the party's majority in the lower chamber of Congress. His office did not provide details on the cause of death. In January 2019, Hastings said he was diagnosed with and receiving treatment for pancreatic cancer.

"I'm heartbroken at the passing of my dear friend, Alcee Hastings," said fellow Florida Democratic lawmaker Ted Deutch in a statement. "Alcee spoke up for the quiet voices that would otherwise go unheard. He never backed down from a fight for the people he represented and anyone else who needed defending." Hastings, who became the first African American elected to Congress in Florida since the post-Civil War period, was serving his fifteenth term in the U.S. House of Representatives in a Florida district that now includes parts of Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach and the area around Lake Okeechobee, his website said. He was first elected in 1992.

He most recently won his seat with 78.7% of the vote, according to the Florida Department of State. Hastings served on the powerful Rules Committee, which determines the conditions under which legislation in the House is considered, and was a commissioner on the Commission of Security and Cooperation in Europe, which monitors and encourages compliance of human rights.

"We sat side by side in the committee for many years and I watched him take down phony arguments and lift up the truth with a turn of a phrase that only he could deliver," James McGovern, chairman of the House Rules Committee, said in a statement. "I have lost a friend, this Congress has lost a giant, and those who all too often go unseen in America have lost a champion," Before his election to Congress, Hastings was an attorney and civil rights activist.

The son of parents who were domestic workers, Hastings was born in 1936 and attended a segregated high school. He spoke about how his parents, grandparents and great-grandparents were not allowed to vote, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported. In 1979, he was appointed to be a federal district court judge. But two years later, Hastings was indicted on charges of conspiracy and obstruction of justice for soliciting a $150,000 bribe for reducing the sentences of two mob-connected felons convicted in his court, according to the Senate website.

Though Hastings was acquitted, he was impeached and removed from office by the U.S. Senate in 1989. He was not disqualified from holding future elected office. His death leaves a sixth vacancy in the House of Representatives, which Democrats would now control with 218 seats, against the Republicans' 211, according to a tally by the House press office.

The further narrowing of the Democrats' majority could make it even more difficult for the party to pursue their legislative agenda.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine distribution concerns in Florida; supply issues to Australia and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

DUTA asks DU vice chancellor to withdraw GN Saibaba's termination

The Delhi University Teachers Association DUTA on Tuesday appealed to acting vice chancellor P C Joshi to review and withdraw the termination of assistant professor G N Saibaba.Delhi Universitys Ram Lal Anand College on March 31 terminated ...

Soccer-United 'made for trophies' and semi-finals not enough, says Fernandes

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes says his side are made to win trophies and has urged them to hurdle the semi-final barrier in cup competitions to finally get their hands on the silverware which they all crave. The Portuguese ha...

UP registers 5,928 fresh COVID cases, 30 deaths in a day

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,924 on Tuesday with 30 more people succumbing to the disease while 5,928 fresh cases in a day pushed the infection tally to 6,39,928.In view of the recent surge in daily coronavirus cases i...

U.S. calls Iran indirect nuclear talks constructive, potentially useful step

The United States on Tuesday described indirect talks with Iran in Vienna as a constructive, and potentially useful, step toward both sides resuming compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal that Washington abandoned three years ago.These discu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021