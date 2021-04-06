BJP to retain Assam, high voting signals pro-incumbency: Jitendra Singh

Left Menu

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said high voter turnout in Assam during polling reflects pro-incumbency as he exuded confidence that the BJP will return to power in the state for the second consecutive term.

File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said high voter turnout in Assam during polling reflects pro-incumbency as he exuded confidence that the BJP will return to power in the state for the second consecutive term. With the conclusion of the third and final phase of polling on Tuesday for the Assam Assembly election, the BJP's victory is sealed for definite, he said. ''When the results are declared on May 2, Assam is going to send out a message loud and clear, which is going to echo across the country,'' said Singh, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office.

He said that in each of the three phases of polling, the voter turnout was consistently around 80 per cent and this is a ''pro-incumbency'' vote. ''The BJP will retain Assam for the second consecutive time. Votes cast in the polls are pro-incumbency and will help the BJP only,'' the minister said.

Singh recalled that in 2016 too the voting percentage was in the same range but it was against the Congress.

''The people of Assam not only saw the commitment and sincerity of the BJP's work but also saw how under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi a revolutionary transformation has happened in Assam which had not happened in the last several decades of Congress rule,'' he said. Singh claimed that it going to be noted with glory is that in the last seven years, the state not only underwent a revolutionary transformation as far as development is concerned, but even the psychological barriers were done away with and people of the entire region have completely intermingled and integrated with the rest of India. ''Today, even in the far-off southern and western states of India, the choicest aviation/aircrew or the hotel management industry is manned by youngsters from the northeastern region,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

