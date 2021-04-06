AIADMK files complaint against Stalin's son for sporting party logo while casting vote

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Tuesday filed a complaint against DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for allegedly wearing a shirt with a logo of his party while casting his vote during the state Assembly elections. The complaint was filed by AIADMK leader RM Babu Murugavel.

Udhayanidhi is the son of DMK chief MK Stalin, who led the party in the electoral battle against the AIADMK-BJP alliance. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin cast his vote at Teynampet, accompanied by his wife Durga Stalin and son Udhayanidhi today.

Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of 65.11 per cent after polling across 234 Assembly constituencies in 38 districts. A total of 3,998 candidates are in the poll fray. In order to combat the COVID-19 spread, the number of polling stations has been increased to 88,937.

The DMK has allotted 25 seats to Congress, six each to CPI, CPI (M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Vaiko's Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK). (ANI)

