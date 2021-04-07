Left Menu

81-year-old Rani Devi from Kanpur to contest UP Panchayat polls

Showing immense grit and determination, an 81-year-old woman will be contesting the upcoming panchayat elections from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district to ensure better facilities and development of her village.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 07-04-2021 08:55 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 08:55 IST
81-year-old Rani Devi from Kanpur speaking to ANI (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Showing immense grit and determination, an 81-year-old woman will be contesting the upcoming panchayat elections from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district to ensure better facilities and development of her village. Rani Devi of Rudrapur Bail village in Chaubepur block of the district entered the poll fray with the hope that she will bring development in her village. She has filed her nomination papers for Block Development Council (BDC) member.She said that several leaders in the past have made various promises to the locals but none has fulfilled them. "No leader has brought development in our area. I will contest and bring in the much-needed changes here."

"We do not have even basic facilities like a road network, proper drains, and drinking water supply. Overflowing drains are a common sight due to lack of arrangements for proper sanitation. Moreover, garbage continues to pile up and mosquitoes breed in stagnant water," she added. Rani Devi's son Chand Pal said: "My mother believes that she can bring development to our village. All of the previous Pradhans failed to bring basic development to our village. This is the reason she wanted to contest the elections."

According to the granddaughter of Rani Devi, the villagers are supporting her decision to contest the elections. "My grandmother is very active even at this age. The people of our village are supporting her and everyone believed that she can contest this election." The elections for gram panchayats, kshetra panchayats and zila panchayats will take place in the district in the first phase on April 15. The votes will be counted on May 2. (ANI)

