Left Menu

Voting underway for Andhra Pradesh MPTC, ZPTC elections

Polling for Zilla Parishat Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC) and Mandal Parishat Territorial Constituencies (MPTC) in Andhra Pradesh are underway.

ANI | Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 08-04-2021 09:14 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 09:14 IST
Voting underway for Andhra Pradesh MPTC, ZPTC elections
Visuals from Ambapuram village in Krishna district. Image Credit: ANI

Polling for Zilla Parishat Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC) and Mandal Parishat Territorial Constituencies (MPTC) in Andhra Pradesh are underway. Elections are being held for 515 ZPTC seats and 7220 MPTC in the state from 7 am to 5 pm.

In 660 ZPTC, elections are being held for 515 ZPTC seats and 2058 candidates are in the fray. Elections are not being held for 8 seats for different reasons and elections are not being held for 11 seats as candidates of different political parties in the fray have died since March 2020 when the election notification was originally issued. In 10047 MPTC seats in the state, elections are being held for 7220 seats and as many as 18782 candidates are in the fray. Elections are not being held for 375 seats for different reasons and 2371 seats are unanimously elected. Elections are not being held for 81 seats as candidates of different political parties in the fray have died since March 2020.

As many as 27751 polling stations are arranged in all 13 districts across the state. 6492 of them are identified as sensitive polling stations, 6314 are hyper-sensitive polling stations and 247 are Naxal affected polling stations. An adequate police force is deployed for the conduct of elections without any untoward incidents.

Earlier, the election was postponed citing the COVID conditions as the reason. The State Election Commission (SEC) has announced that the election will be conducted on April 8 and counting would be conducted on April 10.

However political parties JanaSena Party (JSP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) have filed petitions in the High Court demanding fresh notification and fresh dates of the election with at least 4 weeks gap for model code of conduct. The High Court on April 6 issued interim orders staying the elections. The SEC and state government have filed the petition in the division bench of the High Court against the stay order.

The High Court division bench on April 7 quashed the stay order, allowed for conduct of the election but ordered not to hold counting of votes until further orders. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Priyanka claims Yogi attending rallies despite 'coming in contact' with Covid-positive person

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday cited media reports to allege that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath acted in an irresponsible manner by attending rallies even after coming in contact with a COVID-positive perso...

Cashfree collaborates with Ritu Kumar to help the brand sell globally

International customers can now see prices of Ritu Kumars products in their home currency and pay in their preferred currency on the same website Hosted on Magento, a popular e-commerce hosting platform, Ritu Kumars website uses the Cashf...

Oral allegations made without any substance and CBI probe ordered by HC without hearing me: Maha’s ex-Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tells SC.

Oral allegations made without any substance and CBI probe ordered by HC without hearing me Mahas ex-Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tells SC....

Authorities: 8 hurt, 1 missing after explosion at Ohio plant

An explosion and fire early Thursday at an Ohio manufacturing plant left eight people injured and one person missing, authorities said.The explosion happened about 1205 a.m. at the Yenkin-Majestic Paint facility in Columbus, triggering a fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021