Left Menu

Maha COVID-19 situation 'grim', Centre has assured help: Pawar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 12:21 IST
Maha COVID-19 situation 'grim', Centre has assured help: Pawar

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Thursday said the Centre has assured to help Maharashtra where the COVID-19 situation is currently ''grim''.

In a live address on Facebook, Pawar, whose party shares power in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena and Congress, said he spoke to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday and the latter assured to support Maharashtra and other states to tackle the situation.

Pawar said the rapid spread of the viral infection and the rising number of active cases was a cause of concern, and the state government had no option but to impose curbs as the gravity of the situation cannot be ignored.

''The situation in Maharashtra is grim. I appeal to all stakeholders to cooperate by realising the seriousness of the situation. To protect the lives of citizens, some stringent measures are required,'' the NCP chief said.

''The Centre is also helping. I spoke to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan yesterday regarding the situation in Maharashtra,'' the NCP chief said.

Pawar said Vardhan assured that the Centre will stand by the Maharashtra government and all other states to tackle the situation.

On Wednesday, Vardhan lashed out at Maharashtra and some other states, accusing them of trying to cover their ''failures'' in containing the pandemic by making ''deplorable'' attempts through ''irresponsible'' statements to distract attention and spreading panic among people.

Pawar said health workers in Maharashtra were doing their best to control the spread of the viral infection.

He said the state government has taken some steps, like imposing strict curbs to break the virus chain, on the advice of experts.

The 80-year-old leader's comments came in the wake of protests from traders and small businessmen against restrictions imposed by the state government.

As per the state government's 'Break the Chain' order, all shops under the non-essential category will remain closed till April 30.

The opposition BJP in Maharashtra has criticised the curbs after initially supporting the government's efforts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

It is only preliminary enquiry, nothing is wrong in it when serious allegations are made by senior officer against senior minister: SC.

It is only preliminary enquiry, nothing is wrong in it when serious allegations are made by senior officer against senior minister SC....

Hungary plans COVID shots for more than 40% of population by end of April

Hungary expects to have more than 4 million of its 10 million people vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of April and to further ease lockdown measures in five or six days, when it has inoculated 3 million people, a senior official said ...

Priyanka claims Yogi attending rallies despite 'coming in contact' with Covid-positive person

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday cited media reports to allege that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath acted in an irresponsible manner by attending rallies even after coming in contact with a COVID-positive perso...

Cashfree collaborates with Ritu Kumar to help the brand sell globally

International customers can now see prices of Ritu Kumars products in their home currency and pay in their preferred currency on the same website Hosted on Magento, a popular e-commerce hosting platform, Ritu Kumars website uses the Cashf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021