Rajasthan: BJP will win bypolls to three Assembly seats, claims Poonia

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Thursday claimed his party will win the bypolls to all three Assembly seats in the state, saying debt waiver for farmers and unemployment will be the key issues.

The bypolls to the state's Sahara, Sujangarh (Churu) and Rajsamand constituencies will be held on April 17.

Commenting on it, Poonia said the party has done its homework in all three constituencies and complete waiver of farmers' loan, unemployment and stalled development work in villages will be the key issues. "There is resentment against the Congress government which has failed to deliver on all fronts. Law and order in the state has deteriorated and people are suffering under the Congress rule," he claimed addressing a public meeting in Bhilwara's Sahara.

He said coronavirus is spreading in the state but the state health minister is more concerned about winning the bypolls.

