WB polls: Amit Shah to campaign in Mamata Banerjee's earlier constituency on Friday

Ahead of the fourth phase of the West Bengal assembly elections, Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader Amit Shah will take on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee yet again - this time in Bhabanipur, a constituency she represented earlier.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 21:17 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika Ahead of the fourth phase of the West Bengal assembly elections, Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader Amit Shah will take on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee yet again - this time in Bhabanipur, a constituency she represented earlier.

After campaigning against Mamata in Nandigram, where she contested against her protege-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari, Shah held a roadshow to bat for the BJP candidate competing against Banerjee. The BJP leader will be doing a door-to-door program in the Bhabhanipur constituency on Friday, followed by lunch at the house of an old Jansangh karyakarta in the same area.

To give recognition to party workers, the former party chief will meet and break bread with one of the founding members of the BJP in Bengal - octogenarian Samarendra Prosad Biswas, who was a Jansangh karyakarta. "Biswas is an 89-year-old Jansangh worker and also a BJP founder member. He became a member of the BJP on April 6, 1980, and has since played a crucial role in strengthening the organisation. Having lunch at his home would be a very sweet gesture by Shah," said a source.

After lunch, Shah will do a roadshow in Jagatdal and in Madhyamgram before wrapping up the day's campaign. The first three phases of the eight-phased West Bengal polls have already taken place. The fourth phase of the elections will be held on Saturday. Counting of the votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

