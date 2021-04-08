Left Menu

CPI(M) doubts EC's neutrality; says TMC, BJP may join hands in case of hung assembly

Rather, you might find the TMC and BJP joining hands to form the government in case of a hung assembly, Mishra said.In the assembly election in the state, the saffron party is trying to dethrone the TMC while the Mamata Banerjee-led party is seeking to return to power for the third time in a row.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-04-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 23:07 IST
CPI(M) doubts EC's neutrality; says TMC, BJP may join hands in case of hung assembly

The CPI(M)'s West Bengal secretary Surya Kanta Mishra on Thursday questioned the Election Commission's impartiality and claimed that the Trinamool Congress and the BJP may join hands if both the parties fall short of requisite numbers to form the government.

Mishra alleged at a press conference that despite the Sanjukta Morcha of the Left parties, Congress and the Indian Secular Front (ISF) lodging several complaints of electoral malpractices with the EC, none of them was addressed as the poll panel is only interested in ''pleasing the TMC and the BJP''.

When asked whether there are chances of the Sanjukta Morcha joining hands with the TMC in case of a hung assembly, the senior CPI(M) leader termed it a ''hypothetical question''.

''The Sanjukta Morcha is fighting to form the government in the state. Rather, you might find the TMC and BJP joining hands to form the government in case of a hung assembly,'' Mishra said.

In the assembly election in the state, the saffron party is trying to dethrone the TMC while the Mamata Banerjee-led party is seeking to return to power for the third time in a row. Three of the eight phases of polling have been completed.

''That is why we appeal to people to ensure that that the two parties cannot form the government even after joining hands,'' Mishra said.

He also alleged that there are serious questions over the EC's neutrality this time.

''We have lodged several complaints, but none of those is being addressed. Several incidents have taken place, but no action has been taken. It seems they (EC) are only working towards pleasing the TMC and the BJP,'' he told the Meet the Press programme organised by the Press Club Kolkata.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has also been accusing the poll panel of working in favour of the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian force on Ukraine border larger than any time since 2014, U.S. says

Russia has more troops on Ukraines eastern border than at any time since 2014, when it annexed Crimea and backed separatist territory seizures, and the United States is concerned by growing Russian aggressions, the White House said on Thurs...

Egypt to produce up to 80 mln Sinovac vaccine doses annually- minister

Egypt has agreed with Chinas Sinovac Biotech Ltd to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine domestically, and could produce up to 80 million doses a year, the health ministry said on Thursday.The agreement could provide a major boost to vaccinatio...

Proud of Modi govt: J&K BJP president on release of CoBRA commando

Expressing happiness over the safe release of CoBRA commando Rakeshwar Singh Manhas by Naxals, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Thursday said they were proud of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government which would root o...

Ambulance on COVID-19 duty catches fire in Maha; none hurt

An ambulance deployed for ferrying coronavirus patients from rural parts of Aurangabad district caught fire on Thursday evening, but no casualty was reported, police said.No patient was inside the ambulance when it caught fire near Waluj on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021