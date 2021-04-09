UP: Journalist succumbs to COVID-19

UP: Journalist succumbs to COVID-19PTI | Noida | Updated: 09-04-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 14:28 IST
Noida-based journalist Kapil Datta (65) passed away on Friday morning at a Delhi hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, his colleagues in the media said.
Datta was recently admitted to the private hospital in the national capital, Noida Media Club president Pankaj Parashar said.
''Senior journalist and a great human being Kapil Datta sir undergoing treatment at a Delhi hospital died today morning. May god give strength to his family and friends to bear the loss. He was like a father figure to many of us,'' the Noida Media Club said in a statement.
The cremation is scheduled in the afternoon at Noida's Sector 94 facility, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
