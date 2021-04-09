Left Menu

SC dismisses plea seeking CBI probe into Mamata's injury incident at Nandigram

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a petition seeking a CBI investigation into the alleged incident at Nandigram in West Bengal, which left Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee injured on March 10.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 16:29 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a petition seeking a CBI investigation into the alleged incident at Nandigram in West Bengal, which left Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee injured on March 10. A three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde and also comprising Justice A S Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian, refused to entertain the petition filed by Shubham Awasthi.

"We know the facts of the case. No, we are not interested in hearing the matter, you please go to the Calcutta High Court, if you want any relief in your petition," the CJI Bobde told the petitioner. Vivek Narayan Sharma, the lawyer appearing for the petitioner, Shubham Awasthi, submitted to the Apex Court bench, led by the CJI Bobde that, "this matter is a very serious matter".

The SC granted liberty to the petitioner to withdraw the petition and asked him to approach the Calcutta High Court. Sharma, in his petition, sought that the Apex Court should direct to the necessary and concerned authorities for the creation of guidelines to handle such incidents in the future.

Sharma also sought, in his petition, for directions for the creation of a temporary body with extensive powers to look into election violence and punish the perpetrators and necessary directions issued by the Apex Court for enhancing punishments for poll violence-related issues. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sustained injuries on her feet during her election campaign in Nandigram on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

